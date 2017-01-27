A Unique Gateway Structure Shopping Center at Garden Grove, CA

The Garden Grove Retail Center is a retail shopping center development consisting of two single-story buildings incorporating an orchestrated variation of front elevations that give each tenant space a sense of identity within the whole. The integration of open space and landscape throughout the project, and especially along the Garden Grove Boulevard frontage, provides a continuous pedestrian experience designed to encourage shoppers to interact with the site.



A unique gateway structure articulates a unified identity in contrast with the more traditional commercial corridor of Garden Grove Boulevard. The gateway structure is an urban gesture exploring a simple relationship of structure and skin while defining a permeable street edge.



