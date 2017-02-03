A Tiny House in the Backyard Perfect to Host Guests

When your out-of-town friends or family members come for a visit, accommodation can sometimes be a headache, especially if you don't have a guest room for them. Fortunately, you don't have to remodel your entire house to make some extra space. You can build a tiny house right in your backyard and here is a design to inspire you.

Our client came to Arcbazar looking to redesign a freestanding studio in her backyard and turn it into a tiny house, which will serve as a guest house and a short-term rental property. A total of 15 architects and designers submitted their ideas for this project. The one we are focusing on was designed by Qarch Team - veterans on Arcbazar, having taken part in over 180 competitions over the years. While the client assigned it the second place in the competition, this design got the highest score from the audience (9.3 out of 10), receiving the 'Voters Choice' award. The first rule of a tiny house is smart use of space. We love the elegant solution presented by the team.

Competition: Backyard Tiny House

The structure is 11 ft X 15 ft, 13 ft tall at the highest point. It has 100amp electric service and the owners were putting in water and sewage lines after selecting the winning design. Appliances had to be electric as there was no gas line in the studio. While the main structure needed to remain intact (as much as possible), everything and anything inside could be changed. The budget was set at $15,000-$20,000. The kitchen in the design by Qarch Team is brilliant in its simplicity and geometry. Everything you need to make a delicious dinner is there, neatly organized with every inch put to good use.

The tiny tiles do not overwhelm the small space, yet are anything but boring.

The bedroom design is perhaps our favorite part. While highly restricted in size, it still has two rows of shelves, which can also be used as a night stand, a beautiful ottoman and a chic wall lamp. In fact, if you are interested in purchasing the latter two or some of the other items from the rest of the space, check out the design on our platform for vendors.

Here is the section view of the design.

