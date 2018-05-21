A Timber-and-Concrete Summer House in Iceland Boasts Breathtaking Views
Designed to frame breathtaking vistas from nearly every angle, this holiday home by Reykjavik architecture studio Gláma Kím doesn't just overlook its spectacular scenery—it becomes a part of it.
Comprising three rectangular structures arranged around a south-facing, cedar-clad deck that functions as a courtyard, the home is anchored by the central, concrete structure. The concrete volume features large recessed windows to both northern and southern exposures and houses the kitchen and living room. Two cedar-clad wings with the sleeping quarters and the guest accommodation are connected to the main volume via the deck and its overhanging cedar canopy.
Shop the Look
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Gláma Kím
Builder/General Contractor: Háaberg ehf
Structural Engineer: Verkfræðistofa Þráiin og Benedikt
Civil Engineer: Verkfræðistofa Þráiin og Benedikt
Landscape Design: Gláma Kím
Lighting Design: Lumex
Interior Design: Gláma Kím
Photography: Nanne Springer
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample