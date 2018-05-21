Try Dwell+ For Free
A Timber-and-Concrete Summer House in Iceland Boasts Breathtaking Views
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Set on a ridge overlooking a deep ravine, this summer home in Southern Iceland is surrounded by awe-inspiring scenery.

Designed to frame breathtaking vistas from nearly every angle, this holiday home by Reykjavik architecture studio Gláma Kím doesn't just overlook its spectacular scenery—it becomes a part of it.  

Comprising three rectangular structures arranged around a south-facing, cedar-clad deck that functions as a courtyard, the home is anchored by the central, concrete structure. The concrete volume features large recessed windows to both northern and southern exposures and houses the kitchen and living room. Two cedar-clad wings with the sleeping quarters and the guest accommodation are connected to the main volume via the deck and its overhanging cedar canopy. 

The central, rectangular, concrete structure features expansive glazing which showcases the stunning scenery from every angle. 

Two cedar-clad volumes are connected to the main volume via a cedar deck.

The deck is covered with an extended cedar canopy. 

Thanks to the extensive glazing, even the interior courtyard enjoys perfectly framed vistas. 

The living room opens to the courtyard. 

The minimalist material palette is picked up on the interiors as well, where a black concrete fireplace plays off the polished aggregate concrete floors. 

The use of wood softens the industrial feel of the concrete. 

The open kitchen blends in with sleek, wood cabinetry and black countertops. 

The view is framed from every angle. 

One of the bedrooms. 

Although the house is perched on a high ridge, it sits modestly within the spectacular scenery. 

Project Credits: 

Architect of Record: Gláma Kím 
Builder/General Contractor: Háaberg ehf
Structural Engineer: Verkfræðistofa Þráiin og Benedikt 
Civil Engineer: Verkfræðistofa Þráiin og Benedikt
Landscape Design: Gláma Kím
Lighting Design: Lumex
Interior Design: Gláma Kím
Photography: Nanne Springer

