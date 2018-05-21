A Timber-and-Concrete Summer House in Iceland Boasts Breathtaking Views

Designed to frame breathtaking vistas from nearly every angle, this holiday home by Reykjavik architecture studio Gláma Kím doesn't just overlook its spectacular scenery—it becomes a part of it.

Comprising three rectangular structures arranged around a south-facing, cedar-clad deck that functions as a courtyard, the home is anchored by the central, concrete structure. The concrete volume features large recessed windows to both northern and southern exposures and houses the kitchen and living room. Two cedar-clad wings with the sleeping quarters and the guest accommodation are connected to the main volume via the deck and its overhanging cedar canopy.