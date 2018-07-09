Two Timber-Clad Pavilions Make Up This Australian Family Retreat

Seeking a place to escape from the city and reconnect with the country and coast, the family longed for a large space that would be functional, comfortable, and easy to maintain.

Not only does the home deliver an abundance of privacy, it also provides access to a series of spectacular beaches close to the site.

"The house is well oriented to absorb the sun and allows for striking views to the water beyond. The configuration of the house allows for gentle separation of zones, and the home adapts to the different scales of its visitors. The interior palette is robust, yet calm," says Robertson.

