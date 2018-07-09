Two Timber-Clad Pavilions Make Up This Australian Family Retreat

Nestled in the coastal Victoria region, this modern retreat caters to a three-generational family with members ranging from six months to 76 years old.
Melbourne–based studio Tom Robertson Architects has recently designed a contemporary weekend retreat for a multi-generational family.
Seeking a place to escape from the city and reconnect with the country and coast, the family longed for a large space that would be functional, comfortable, and easy to maintain.
"The house is well oriented to absorb the sun and allows for striking views to the water beyond. The configuration of the house allows for gentle separation of zones, and the home adapts to the different scales of its visitors. The interior palette is robust, yet calm," says Robertson.