Reinvigorating a Classic Midcentury Home in Portland

The post-and-beam construction, exposed wood ceilings, and extensive glass windows were all hallmarks of the home's midcentury vintage. Unfortunately, so too was the confined galley kitchen and dark tunnel of a hallway at the front door. The latter elements hampered the house's circulation, so Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture led a renovation that would respect the home's original aesthetic and make it easier for the homeowners to entertain.

She started by removing a kitchen wall and converting the galley into an open plan that shares space with the living and dining areas. Now, the centerpiece of the kitchen is a generous island. For it, plywood cabinets veneered with vertical-grain Douglas fir were topped with a Caesarstone counter that has a waterfall treatment at one end. A seating counter at the other end lets guests perch on four Bertoia stools.

Next, Boyer eliminated the dark hallway at the front door. Taking inspiration from Richard Neutra, Saul Zaik, and John Yeon, she designed a custom screen to artfully separate the entry from the dining room.