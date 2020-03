Completed in 2004, the Chichu Art Musuem (which translates literally as "art museum in the earth") aims to reimagine our relationship to nature. Its artworks, all from the three iconic artists Claude Mone, James Turrell, and Walter De Maria, are literally seen in different lights depending on the time of day and season.

Photo Courtesy 準建築人手札網站 Forgemind ArchiMedia via flikr.