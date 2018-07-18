A Dark Sydney Home Finds Light With a Unifying Expansion
A Dark Sydney Home Finds Light With a Unifying Expansion

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
View 9 Photos
A dark and disconnected cottage is beautifully transformed into a light and airy, two-story abode.

After being tasked to add another level onto a single-story cottage, local architecture firm Carter Williamson quickly realized the home was also in dire need for two things: natural light and a better connected layout.

The addition of black metal perforated screens along the perimeter of the garden provide privacy and light, without appearing to be too austere.

The team of architects not only checked off all three of these boxes during the renovation, but also strengthened the level of privacy and security within the home.

By excavating and lowering the backyard, the team employed a bespoke black metal screen around the periphery of the garden—a detail which then led to the property's name, the Screen House. 

Large windows and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors have been integrated into the living space, providing an abundance of natural light, as well as easy access to the outdoor garden space.

The full-height sliding glass doors have been added to mediate the threshold between the garden and house. 

Perforated black panels became a recurring theme throughout the home. For instance, here they are employed on the walls of the kitchen.

The perforated black walls are juxtaposed against warm wooden details. 

An overview of the first-floor living space. Despite the dark color palette, the home is still able to find plenty of light with the full-height sliding doors.

The view out to the garden.

Perforated black metal has also been used in the design of the staircase. 

The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.

Project Credits: 

Architect of Record: Carter Williamson Architects

Project Team: Shaun Carter, Fiona Hicks, Pamela DeGabriele 

Builder/General Contractor: Andrew Burton Constructions 

Landscape Architect: Melissa Wilson Landscape Architect

Interior Design: Carter Williamson

Structural Engineer: Cardno

Cabinetry Design: Crafty Kabinets

