A Dark Sydney Home Finds Light With a Unifying Expansion
After being tasked to add another level onto a single-story cottage, local architecture firm Carter Williamson quickly realized the home was also in dire need for two things: natural light and a better connected layout.
The team of architects not only checked off all three of these boxes during the renovation, but also strengthened the level of privacy and security within the home.
By excavating and lowering the backyard, the team employed a bespoke black metal screen around the periphery of the garden—a detail which then led to the property's name, the Screen House.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Carter Williamson Architects
Project Team: Shaun Carter, Fiona Hicks, Pamela DeGabriele
Builder/General Contractor: Andrew Burton Constructions
Landscape Architect: Melissa Wilson Landscape Architect
Interior Design: Carter Williamson
Structural Engineer: Cardno
Cabinetry Design: Crafty Kabinets
