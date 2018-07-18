A Dark Sydney Home Finds Light With a Unifying Expansion

After being tasked to add another level onto a single-story cottage, local architecture firm Carter Williamson quickly realized the home was also in dire need for two things: natural light and a better connected layout.

The addition of black metal perforated screens along the perimeter of the garden provide privacy and light, without appearing to be too austere.

The team of architects not only checked off all three of these boxes during the renovation, but also strengthened the level of privacy and security within the home.

By excavating and lowering the backyard, the team employed a bespoke black metal screen around the periphery of the garden—a detail which then led to the property's name, the Screen House.