Most of the furnishings are secondhand or otherwise creatively sourced. The desk in Léontine’s bedroom was picked up at a technical school in Caen, where it was a cabinetmaking student’s final project. The used dining table was bought online, and half of the chairs came from a Parisian bar that was being renovated, the other half from a charity flea market. The 1930s armchair in the living area, colorfully reupholstered, belonged to Isabelle’s grandparents.