An Eco-Friendly Connecticut Home Wants $650K

Back in 2009, we recounted Gaffney’s quest to design the eco-friendly property for herself and her husband, which would serve as a weekend getaway from their home in New York City. Now, nearly 10 years later, the owners are putting their pet project on the market for $650,000.



Inspired by Gaffney's fascination with sheds and barn-like structures, the innovative design located in Sharon, Connecticut, reflects this influence. Sustainable materials include the prefabricated structural insulated panels (SIPS) that have been used instead of the usual stud and frame construction, as well as the use of bamboo and concrete flooring.

Rooms feature 18-foot ceilings and are flooded with light via the many expansive windows, which also allow for grand views across the eight-plus private acres of land. Scroll ahead for a look inside this fascinating home.

