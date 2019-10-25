This Eco-Minded Home in São Paulo Raises the Bar For Prefab
SysHaus, designed by São Paulo studio Arthur Casas Design, marries sustainable engineering solutions, state-of-the-art technology, and smart urban design to construct prefabricated, modular homes in less than 60 percent of time required with traditional building methods.
The SysHaus construction method reduces water and resource wastage from the traditional construction process. The SysHaus also has a biodigestor, which transforms organic waste into gas for use in the kitchen and fireplace.
Project Credits:
Architecture, interior and cabinetry design: Arthur Casas Design
Builder, structural and civil engineering: SysHaus
Landscape design: Renata Tilli
Lighting design: Studio Serradura
Cabinetry installation: Mekal
Frames: Cinex
Flooring: Solarium
