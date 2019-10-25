SysHaus, designed by São Paulo studio Arthur Casas Design, marries sustainable engineering solutions, state-of-the-art technology, and smart urban design to construct prefabricated, modular homes in less than 60 percent of time required with traditional building methods.

The SysHaus construction method reduces water and resource wastage from the traditional construction process. The SysHaus also has a biodigestor, which transforms organic waste into gas for use in the kitchen and fireplace.