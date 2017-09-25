Renovation: A Sunny Berkeley Bungalow Invites the Outdoors In
Renovations + Californian Homes

Renovation: A Sunny Berkeley Bungalow Invites the Outdoors In

By Allie Weiss
A couple renovate a 1930s bungalow in Berkeley, California, adding 500 square feet and plenty of natural light.

Interior decorator Jill McCoy and her husband David Hassall enlist architect Paul Molina to remodel their dated residence.

Remodeled by resident and interior decorator Jill McCoy and her husband David Hassall with the help of architect Paul Molina, the open-plan living space opens to a small outdoor area. French doors and a wall of windows bring in light. An Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi table add a modern sensibility.

The sofa is a Karlstad sectional from Ikea. The 1,400-square-foot home contains a master bedroom and two guest rooms.

The kitchen features Ikea Sektion cabinets and Whirlpool appliances. The dining area contains a table from CB2, a George Nelson pendant, and Eames molded fiberglass chairs that were picked up at the Alameda Flea Market.

The bathroom features white and black tile and a small rock bed.

The space is designed for easy indoor/outdoor access.

