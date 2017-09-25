View Photos
Renovation: A Sunny Berkeley Bungalow Invites the Outdoors In
By Allie Weiss –
A couple renovate a 1930s bungalow in Berkeley, California, adding 500 square feet and plenty of natural light.
Interior decorator Jill McCoy and her husband David Hassall enlist architect Paul Molina to remodel their dated residence.
