A Summer to Remember

Choosing a place for your summer vacation usually means making some sacrifices. You can relax on a quiet beach while reading a book or enjoy live music every night, sleep in a tent among fragrant pines or wake up in a stylish room overlooking the sea, explore a medieval city and or simply lounge by the pool. On Obonjan Island, you won’t have to make any sacrifices as you can enjoy all these things in one place. Located in picturesque Šibenik, Croatia, the island provides a perfect getaway for city dwellers, offering a festival experience and a secluded summer vacation in the same package. Guests can sleep in tents with AC and comfortable beds or in forest lodges with a private bathroom and terrace. Surrounded by pine and olive trees and providing great sea views, the accommodation combines the camping experience and the comforts of a hotel stay. For those who like to relax completely on their holiday, the resort offers yoga classes by the beach and various well-being treatments. Film screenings, creative workshops, and talks provide food for thought, while several restaurants offer delicious dishes made using local and organic ingredients. In the evening, the island comes alive with live music shows and DJ sets in a private summer festival experience. Obonjan Island opens on 28 July and prices start at € 74, or just over $80. There’s also Wi-Fi throughout the island, but with so many things to do and enjoy, you’ll probably forget about it. Images courtesy of Obonjan Island.