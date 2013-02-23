A Stylish Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The device is simple and stylish—essentially a white, black, red, or blue brick (we're partial to the white). Retailing for $149, Switch works as a Bluetooth-controlled speaker or conference call unit. Much like an iPhone, it features just one button to turn it on and off. It also boasts two rubberized sides to protect surfaces if its displayed vertically or horizontally. It's lightweight and can easily be transported; however, we'd have liked to see a protective carrying case included. The Jambox is a close competitor and if you're looking for an alternative to the trailblazing device, Switch delivers. The sound quality is great, it will play nicely with your other minimalist pieces, and the price point is $50 less than Yves Behar's brainchild. Moreover, Switch's powerful battery acts as a power bank that can be used to charge other USB mobile devices.