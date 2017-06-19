A Stunning Townhouse For Sale in a Historic London Neighborhood
View Photos
Real Estate + European Homes

A Stunning Townhouse For Sale in a Historic London Neighborhood

Add to
Like
Share
By Melissa Dalton
A conventional facade with a modern interior creates seamless contemporary living in the heart of a historic district, environmentally-friendly mechanical systems included, for $8,596,125.

The frontage is a nod to the surrounding neighborhood, the Hillgate Village Conservation Area in Kensington and Chelsea. According to Domus Nova, this completely rebuilt home replaced a 1950s bomb infill: "The site provided the opportunity to take a traditional blueprint and expand on this, digging down and building up, using the original plot to the fullest." The resulting house, designed by the London-based Seth Stein Architects, consists of four levels arranged on two blocks, including a courtyard with terraces on each level, as well as four bedroom suites, ample living space, a small plunge pool, garage, and a separate, self-contained unit with a bedroom/study, kitchenette, and shower room. 

A Stunning Townhouse For Sale in a Historic London Neighborhood - Photo 1 of 11 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Real Estate Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

A Stunning Townhouse For Sale in a Historic London Neighborhood - Photo 2 of 11 -
Photo Categories:
A Stunning Townhouse For Sale in a Historic London Neighborhood - Photo 3 of 11 -
Photo Categories:

Strategic glazing lets the house live large and extends alluring sight lines. The private courtyard is wrapped in glass-paneled walkways. Full-height glass in the breakfast nook leads to a small balcony while the master bedroom overlooks a rooftop garden. 

A Stunning Townhouse For Sale in a Historic London Neighborhood - Photo 4 of 11 -
A Stunning Townhouse For Sale in a Historic London Neighborhood - Photo 5 of 11 -

Material choices offer understated luxury. Burnished gold-leafed walls in the hallway reflect light. Sand-blasted ash woodwork throughout—via the kitchen cabinetry, bookshelves in the study, and a bedroom panel that hides a television—convey warmth and texture. The plunge pool features a white gold mosaic while master bathroom elements consist of Gaya Brown limestone.

A Stunning Townhouse For Sale in a Historic London Neighborhood - Photo 6 of 11 -


A Stunning Townhouse For Sale in a Historic London Neighborhood - Photo 7 of 11 -
A Stunning Townhouse For Sale in a Historic London Neighborhood - Photo 8 of 11 -


A Stunning Townhouse For Sale in a Historic London Neighborhood - Photo 9 of 11 -
A Stunning Townhouse For Sale in a Historic London Neighborhood - Photo 10 of 11 -

The architects also made significant improvements to the home's environmental footprint. Its energy and CO2 emissions clock in at Level 3 in the Code for Sustainable Homes, which is a 25% improvement to current UK building regulation standards. Ten percent of the home's energy requirements are provided by solar water heating and a photovoltaic system, and rainwater is harvested for use with the bathrooms, washing machines, and outdoor irrigation.

A Stunning Townhouse For Sale in a Historic London Neighborhood - Photo 11 of 11 -