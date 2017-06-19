A Stunning Townhouse For Sale in a Historic London Neighborhood

The frontage is a nod to the surrounding neighborhood, the Hillgate Village Conservation Area in Kensington and Chelsea. According to Domus Nova, this completely rebuilt home replaced a 1950s bomb infill: "The site provided the opportunity to take a traditional blueprint and expand on this, digging down and building up, using the original plot to the fullest." The resulting house, designed by the London-based Seth Stein Architects, consists of four levels arranged on two blocks, including a courtyard with terraces on each level, as well as four bedroom suites, ample living space, a small plunge pool, garage, and a separate, self-contained unit with a bedroom/study, kitchenette, and shower room.



Strategic glazing lets the house live large and extends alluring sight lines. The private courtyard is wrapped in glass-paneled walkways. Full-height glass in the breakfast nook leads to a small balcony while the master bedroom overlooks a rooftop garden.



Material choices offer understated luxury. Burnished gold-leafed walls in the hallway reflect light. Sand-blasted ash woodwork throughout—via the kitchen cabinetry, bookshelves in the study, and a bedroom panel that hides a television—convey warmth and texture. The plunge pool features a white gold mosaic while master bathroom elements consist of Gaya Brown limestone.









