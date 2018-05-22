A 17th-Century Conservation Area in England Greets a Modern Home

Sited in the upper garden of a 17th-century building, a contemporary abode blends beautifully with its historical setting.
The award-winning firm OB Architecture has recently revealed its striking design of Holm Place, a new build nestled in the upper garden of Manor Court, a 17th-Century structure which is located within the South Warnborough Conservation Area of Hampshire in England.
The 3,735-square-foot residence has been designed to harmoniously merge with the surrounding heritage buildings and complement its original site, which it does seamlessly thanks to the use of similar materials, forms, and proportions. The team of architects have also crafted the new dwelling to feature a modern L-shaped plan that extends to the edges of the site to embrace the best perspectives of Manor Court's green gardens.
"From our first visit, we identified a strong relationship between the existing house and the brick boundary wall that bounded the site. This gave rise to the notion of a traditional English walled garden as a means to orientate the new house," says architect James Chapman.
A row of pleached holm oak trees line the garden on the East, hence the house's name.