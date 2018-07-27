Beach Breezes Blow Right Through This Ecuadorian House on Stilts
In Ecuador’s beach city of Villamil in Guayas Province, Stilts House taps into the flexible layout and passive cooling techniques of traditional coastal homes to create a breezy, minimalist dwelling that celebrates the local environment and lifestyle. Measuring 1,722 square feet, this two-story residence was designed and built by Los Ríos–based Natura Futura Arquitectura.
By applying principles of sustainable design and utilizing traditional architectural features, Natura Futura Arquitectura managed to optimize resources and create a home than exists in symbiosis with its tropical climate and surroundings.
Project Credits:
Architect, builder, structural engineer and landscape designer: Natura Futura Arquitectura
Photographer: JAG Studio
