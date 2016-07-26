A Spanish Restaurant With an Industrial Infusion
Co-founder and creative director Sasa Mahr-Batuz employs a comprehensive in-house team to ensure that each location under the group’s two concepts, Barcelona Wine Bar & Restaurant and Bartaco, complements the personality of the market while cohering to an aesthetic whole. The newest addition to the Barcelona Wine Bar & Restaurant brand in Atlanta, Georgia, strikes this balance of consistency and creativity. Located in the adaptive-reuse Westside Ironworks development, the building bears the Barteca thumbprint while paying homage to its industrial surroundings.
Until recently, a foundry operated in two buildings of the Ironworks complex, which has now been renovated to feature seven retailers and restaurants. The free-standing Barcelona Wine Bar & Restaurant honors the historical district through a confluence of midcentury and industrial design: large steel I-beams make up the framework, and the steel sash windows are taken from the oldest factory in Queens, New York. In contrast to views of the Midtown skyline, a flat cantilevered roof provides a strong horizontal plane.
The bold, free-spirited city of Barcelona also colors the design. In keeping with other locations, the restaurant features work by Mahr-Batuz and his father, both working photographers and artists. The paper pulp light fixtures were made in Mahr-Batuz’s shop and lend an organic softness to the industrial setting. Through large vertical sliding doors made of steel and glass, the bar area transitions to an expansive courtyard that offers al fresco dining in a garden environment, accented by a wood-burning fireplace.
To learn more about Barcelona Wine Bar & Restaurant, visit the website.