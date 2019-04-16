The rear of the house is virtually all glass, essential for ensuring the 15-foot-wide structure doesn't feel claustrophobic. "Our office obsesses over the color and quality of light, both through physiological understanding as well as keeping up with the latest technological trends," Lubrano says. "In this project, color is presented through the natural characteristics of materials. The garden level floor is a smooth but visually textured concrete. The upper floors are white-washed wood, allowing the grain to present itself. The walls were plastered to a perfect finish and the trim was painted in selected hues of white. The tactile nature of surfaces is very important."