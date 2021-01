Inspired by the client’s affinity for Donald Judd’s metal boxes and her request for a surface that could handle heavy use and abuse, Lubrano and Ciavarra wrapped the kitchen island, the counters, and the backsplash behind the Viking range and Miele hood in brushed stainless steel. The integrated shelving accommodates the resident’s expansive cookbook and tableware collection. The kitchen’s HVAC system is located in the cellar and blows through vents set into the concrete floor.