This Little House in Washington Has Mighty Big Ties to Nature
When Seattle–based architecture firm MW|Works was asked to design a home on a tiny repurposed foundation, they made up for the small footprint by embracing the expansive outdoors.
With the focus laid squarely on the landscape, the 400-square-foot dwelling—named Little House—is deeply woven into nature.
The boxy volume is fitted in oxidized black-cedar cladding atop blackened-cement infill panel walls to blend the building into the wooded lot. Large glazed openings create a seamless indoor/outdoor experience.
The owners, who reside in Houston, Texas, commissioned the home as a summer retreat after they fell in love with the "wildness" of Hood Canal.
To keep the magic of the area intact, the clients sought a compact and efficient getaway that wouldn’t detract from the outdoors. They purchased a 1.7-acre forested lot on a north-facing bluff in Seabeck, Washington, and resolved to repurpose the property’s existing 400-square-foot foundation to minimize the site impact.
"The small footprint ultimately served as an effective tool to govern the design process," explains MW|Works. "Focus was placed on the essentials and extras were edited out by both desire and necessity."
The two-story cabin houses the bedrooms in the upper level while an open-plan living room, dining area, and kitchen occupy the ground floor. The home also opens up to an outdoor ipe deck and patio.
"The resulting project hopes to capture the essence of the modern cabin—small in size but much larger than its boundaries," continues the architects.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: MW|Works / Steve Mongillo
Builder/General Contractor: E&H Construction / Brent Heath
Structural Engineer: PCS Structural Solutions / Jim Harris
Landscape Design: Johnson Southerland
Interior Design: Avery Cox Design / Avery Cox
Cabinetry Design / Installation: Design by MW|Works / Installation by GC
