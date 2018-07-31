This Serene Cabin in Slovakia Takes the Shape of a Yurt

A weekend getaway for a creative couple outside Bratislava is inspired by the nomadic structure.

Inspired by yurts—the circular tent homes of Central Asia's nomadic communities—this cabin in the village of Vojka nad Dunajom belongs to a Bratislava–based couple with a creative studio who use the space as a rural retreat, a place to meet clients, and a space to socialize outside the city.

Surrounding the deck at the entrance of the cabin is a lattice-wood frame that serves as a shelter for the outdoor area.

Nestled on a small plot surrounded by trees, the 452-square-foot cabin overlooks a lake. For this project, Peter Jurkovič of Bratislava–based studio JRKVC used a reductive approach to create a clean, simple space with smart storage solutions. Black plastic film, usually used for insulation, clads the exterior of the cabin. Surrounding and contrasting the dark exterior is a second skin of timber lattice panels of light wood. The rectangular structure has a circular, yurt-inspired floor plan at its core, and a domed roof that gives the interiors a lofty feel.

When not in use, a lattice panel covers the facade, closing off and protecting the cabin when the couple is back in the city.

The circular yurt-like interior is set within a square envelope.

The main room is located under the central dome, which has tall, elegant ceilings. A round table and chairs in the center of the circular space gives the cabin a Zen-like feel without sacrificing functionality. An old-fashioned, wood-fired stove adds a rustic touch to the otherwise minimalist and contemporary interiors.

The large, rectangular entrance frames idyllic views of the surrounding countryside.

A circular skylight on the top of the domed roof draws in plenty of natural light.

Jurkovič created built-in alcove seating in the main room to maximize the usable floor area.

From the main room, passageways lead to the bedroom and bathroom.

Beyond the main room is a bedroom that’s hidden from view with a curtain.

A kitchenette is concealed within a closet.

On one side of this large entrance is a kitchen that’s concealed by wooden doors and panels when not in use.

A closet contains and hides two bunk beds.

On the opposite side of the kitchen are two bunk beds that can be tucked away.