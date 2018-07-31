This Serene Cabin in Slovakia Takes the Shape of a Yurt
Inspired by yurts—the circular tent homes of Central Asia's nomadic communities—this cabin in the village of Vojka nad Dunajom belongs to a Bratislava–based couple with a creative studio who use the space as a rural retreat, a place to meet clients, and a space to socialize outside the city.
Nestled on a small plot surrounded by trees, the 452-square-foot cabin overlooks a lake. For this project, Peter Jurkovič of Bratislava–based studio JRKVC used a reductive approach to create a clean, simple space with smart storage solutions. Black plastic film, usually used for insulation, clads the exterior of the cabin. Surrounding and contrasting the dark exterior is a second skin of timber lattice panels of light wood. The rectangular structure has a circular, yurt-inspired floor plan at its core, and a domed roof that gives the interiors a lofty feel.
The main room is located under the central dome, which has tall, elegant ceilings. A round table and chairs in the center of the circular space gives the cabin a Zen-like feel without sacrificing functionality. An old-fashioned, wood-fired stove adds a rustic touch to the otherwise minimalist and contemporary interiors.
Project Credits:
Architecture: JRKVC
Builder: Zelená Stavba
Landscape design: Daniel Lapšanský
Lighting design: Noxlight
Published
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.