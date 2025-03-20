In the couple’s bedroom, a thin mattress rests on slats made of belian, an ironwood native to Borneo. For maximum natural ventilation, the space is not enclosed by doors or windows. "Because where we sleep is so open, we continue to feel the presence of plant life and natural elements through their shadows. Sometimes like a weather forecast, to say it might rain, they start to dance as the wind gets stronger," says Emylia. The couple don’t use a sleeping net, thanks to Singapore’s insect-reduction efforts and a ceiling fan, which helps keep mosquitoes at bay.