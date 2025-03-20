Bedroom with concrete walls and floors, medium-toned platform with mattress with blue and pink floral coverlet and brown-red pillows, medium-toned wood millwork closet cabinetry, ladder rack with bags, hats, and trinkets, and a low side table with books and lamps overlooking multilevel courtyard with fabric sculpture hanging from wire mesh ceiling in Minh Le Tien and Emylia Safian’s Singapore home by Linghao architects.

A Singapore Home Forgoes Air-Conditioning (and Windows) to Take Living With Nature to an Extreme

In the couple’s bedroom, a thin mattress rests on slats made of belian, an ironwood native to Borneo. For maximum natural ventilation, the space is not enclosed by doors or windows. "Because where we sleep is so open, we continue to feel the presence of plant life and natural elements through their shadows. Sometimes like a weather forecast, to say it might rain, they start to dance as the wind gets stronger," says Emylia. The couple don’t use a sleeping net, thanks to Singapore’s insect-reduction efforts and a ceiling fan, which helps keep mosquitoes at bay.