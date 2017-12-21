Stay in a Cocoon-Like Tent at a Safari Resort in Sri Lanka

As the newest resort from the Sri Lanka-based group Resplendent Ceylon (the sole Sri Lankan member of Relais & Chateaux), the Wild Coast Tented Lodge is inspired by the breathtaking beauty of its natural surroundings. Designed by Olav Bruin of Nomadic Resorts, the boulder-shaped structures that make up the resort were inspired by the huge rock outcrops that characterize the Yala region of the Sri Lankan coast.

Get the Dwell Travel Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The location is also known for its wildlife and dense leopard population. In fact, the resort is even laid out in the shape of a leopard’s paw print as a reference to the area’s most famous resident.

The resort is made up of 28 air-conditioned and tented "cocoon suites." The light-colored domed structures boast soaring vaulted ceilings and offer panoramic jungle views from their double-height glass facades.



The tents blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape, thanks to a carefully selected material palette. The arched fabric structures even take on the shape and color of the surrounding rocks and boulders.



The interiors feature a modern take on colonial-expedition style and include rich teak floors and canvas walls—both of which complement dark leather furnishings and repurposed-metal details. Other highlights include freestanding copper bathtubs and four-poster beds.











There are four secluded, beach-facing suites that offer private plunge pools. Plus, there are an additional 16 suites clustered around waterholes that attract a variety of local wildlife that guests can view from the comfort and safety of their own private decks. Eight of the cocoon suites are considered "family clusters" and offer adjoining "urchins," or smaller cocoons that offer privacy and extra space for parents and children.

Also designed to mirror the landscape, the open-air restaurant and bamboo-clad bar wrap around the resort’s enormous free-form swimming pool. Here, guests can enjoy authentic Sri Lankan cuisine and cocktails while watching the sun set over the Indian Ocean.





Like the other Resplendent Ceylon properties, Wild Coast Tented Lodge is committed to sustainability and ethical business practices, and follows a wide variety of eco-initiatives. Gray water is recycled from guest rooms and public areas for use in landscaping, garbage is composted, and solar energy fulfills 40 percent of the resort's requirements. The hotel also offers exceptional wilderness experiences, allowing guests to immerse themselves in some of the richest biodiversity in Sri Lanka, as well as a conservation station dedicated to monitoring and protecting vulnerable wildlife within the surrounding area.





Rates start from $924 per room per night on an all-inclusive basis based on two people. There's a two-night minimum stay.

For reservations, call +94 11 774 5730, email reservations@resplendentceylon.com or book online.