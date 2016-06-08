A Seattle Couple Renovates Their Dream House

@wildwoodmodern recently shared this shot of her midcentury home in Seattle that was originally constructed in 1958. While going through a renovation of the property, Audrey and her husband have worked as a team to update the landscaping and deck. Along with adding a carport and arbor, they painted the exterior in Tricon Black from Sherwin Williams. They also installed oversized house numbers from Modern House Numbers, which are made by hand out of recycled aluminum in Tucson, Arizona.