A Schoolhouse Electric Christmas

Ever since I came across Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. (a true NW Portland gem) several years ago, I've been an immense fan of their work and their warehouse/showroom space.

An exterior view of Schoolhouse's factory and warehouse showroom space.

I first stumbled upon it because I was looking for some good coffee on a long journey to a metal recycling place in St. John's. The Schoolhouse showroom narthex features a full Ristretto Roasters bar, serving some of Portland's finest coffee. The Schoolhouse showroom is the ground floor of a vintage factory building. The reclaimed wood flooring and rustic columns create a very homey ambience that feels right at home in NW Portland.

A table is decked for the holidays with shelving housing various home wares.

Schoolhouse features a wide array of curated home supplies. Items for dining and kitchen, bed and bath, the office, and even furniture. Schoolhouse is perhaps most known for their vintage lighting and clocks. Each piece they make or curate are unique and special, telling a more timeless story.

I could go on and on about the space, the atmosphere, or the vibe that Schoolhouse exudes, but I would rather show you some unique items they are showing off the for the holiday season. In case you need some last-minute stocking stuffer or gift ideas. * * * Flip Clock

This beautifully-executed and minimal flip clock is a perfect shelf or nightstand companion.

These scissors were hot forged in Italy with cutlery grade carbon steel.

Schoolhouse had a wire array of selected items to make the perfect holiday gift.

This light features a beautifully hued blue matte paint with a Russian birch plywood base attached to each handspun steel fixture.

* * * If you are looking for some interior design inspiration, or some thoughtful pieces to augment your lifestyle and home, then make sure to browse their full catalog. Or better yet, visit their Portland or New York spaces. Merry Christmas!