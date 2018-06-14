Try Dwell+ for FREE
This Renovated Esherick Perfectly Frames the San Francisco Bay
Renovations + Californian Homes

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Located in the city's iconic Sea Cliff neighborhood, a historic abode is treated to a stunning renovation.

When San Francisco architecture firm Edmonds + Lee was hired by San Francisco-based bakery entrepreneurs to remodel their home, the couple had a fuzzy idea of what they wanted for their midcentury Sea Cliff residence. 

Originally designed by the famed Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick in 1958, the iconic property holds a special sense of place. Not only does it overlook the point where the Pacific Ocean meets the San Francisco Bay, but the home also houses breathtaking views of the Golden Gate Bridge. 

Fortunately, the existing structure had good bones, so Edmonds + Lee was able to maintain the dwelling's original footprint, and focus on opening up the interiors. 

A grand staircase was transformed into a floating cantilevered structure, bringing natural light into the lower rooms.

To give a sense of containment to the newly expanded spaces, the team collaborated with interior designer Ina Nouel to infuse bright colors into the home.

One of the architects' main focuses during the remodel was opening up the interior space. 

 The firm's mandate was to create architecture that worked, yet "disappeared."

Thanks to the help of Nouel, the newly-expanded space now incorporates bright pops of color by way of paintings, furniture, and accessories.

The team also worked with Nouel to incorporate the expressive maximalism that the couple naturally gravitate toward.

Here is a glimpse of the mesmerizing views the home frames of the surrounding Bay Area. 

A peek at the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen areas.

The streamline design of the kitchen is practically camouflaged into the design of the home. 

Because the house is a flip plan, the living spaces are located on the top floor, and the bedrooms and a family room are on the lower level.

A bathroom skylight brings in additional natural light. 

Bright, colorful wallpaper adds a fun touch of midcentury vibes to the bathroom.

With assistance from landscape designer Monica Viarengo, the outdoor space has been designed to draw the excitement of the city in toward the home.

Project Credits:

Architect of Record: Edmonds + Lee Architects

Builder/General Contractor: Forsythe General Contractors

Structural Engineer: Yadegar & Associates

Landscape Design:  Monica Viarengo

Interior Design: Ina Nouel / Insite Antiques & Design

Cabinetry Design/Installation: Mueller Nicholls

Photography: Joe Fletcher Photography

