This Renovated Esherick Perfectly Frames the San Francisco Bay

When San Francisco architecture firm Edmonds + Lee was hired by San Francisco-based bakery entrepreneurs to remodel their home, the couple had a fuzzy idea of what they wanted for their midcentury Sea Cliff residence.

Originally designed by the famed Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick in 1958, the iconic property holds a special sense of place. Not only does it overlook the point where the Pacific Ocean meets the San Francisco Bay, but the home also houses breathtaking views of the Golden Gate Bridge.