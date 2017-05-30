A Guest Barn in Jackson, Wyoming, Fuses Modern and Rustic Elements
View Photos
Garage + Home Tours

A Guest Barn in Jackson, Wyoming, Fuses Modern and Rustic Elements

Add to
Like
Share
By Jonathan Simcoe
This modern take on the rustic barn offers a unique space for guests to soak in the gorgeous mountain vistas near Jackson, Wyoming.

Carney Logan Burke Architects has offices in Jackson, Wyoming and Bozeman, Montana. They also possess an impressive portfolio of architectural pieces that are both modern and rustic—impressive marriages of new and old that seem to naturally augment and honor the surrounding landscape.

The Barn, as this project is affectionately named, is a mix of modern materials in a rustic package, which is well suited for the Wyoming location. Built to house the clients' many visitors, it also holds an indoor gym and a first-floor garage for a vintage car collection.

The extensive use of natural wood on nearly every surface makes the inside of The Barn feel like an extension of the landscape outside.

The extensive use of natural wood on nearly every surface makes the inside of The Barn feel like an extension of the landscape outside.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

This living/bedroom space showcases neutral tones and shades of white to contrast the continued use of natural, treated wood surfaces.

This living/bedroom space showcases neutral tones and shades of white to contrast the continued use of natural, treated wood surfaces.

Photo Categories:
A small dining space and kitchen area blend into the expansive wood paneling used throughout The Barn.

A small dining space and kitchen area blend into the expansive wood paneling used throughout The Barn.

Photo Categories:
This garage space uses iconic checkerboard floor tiles to contrast the rustic barn door that provides entry to the rest of The Barn.

This garage space uses iconic checkerboard floor tiles to contrast the rustic barn door that provides entry to the rest of The Barn.

Another view of the garage reveals its extensive space to house vehicles and protect them from the elements.

Another view of the garage reveals its extensive space to house vehicles and protect them from the elements.

A classic VW bus in vintage colors shows both the scale and scope of The Barn and its surrounding scenery.

A classic VW bus in vintage colors shows both the scale and scope of The Barn and its surrounding scenery.

Paradoxically, The Barn is both quaint and striking. The structure’s bold use of wood and natural light draws the outer surroundings in. When set against the rugged landscape, it offers some nuanced touches of modernity that create a truly original fusion.

A Guest Barn in Jackson, Wyoming, Fuses Modern and Rustic Elements - Photo 7 of 7 -