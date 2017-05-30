A Guest Barn in Jackson, Wyoming, Fuses Modern and Rustic Elements
Carney Logan Burke Architects has offices in Jackson, Wyoming and Bozeman, Montana. They also possess an impressive portfolio of architectural pieces that are both modern and rustic—impressive marriages of new and old that seem to naturally augment and honor the surrounding landscape.
The Barn, as this project is affectionately named, is a mix of modern materials in a rustic package, which is well suited for the Wyoming location. Built to house the clients' many visitors, it also holds an indoor gym and a first-floor garage for a vintage car collection.
Paradoxically, The Barn is both quaint and striking. The structure’s bold use of wood and natural light draws the outer surroundings in. When set against the rugged landscape, it offers some nuanced touches of modernity that create a truly original fusion.