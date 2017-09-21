A Run-Down Melbourne Bungalow's Makeover Embraces Light and Family Life

Despite that, they envisioned a modern extension off the back that wouldn't disrupt the original roofline and could accommodate plenty of breathing room for their family of four.

"We needed a contemporary addition to the house but something that connected well to the original rooms," the homeowner told Inside Out magazine. They collaborated with interior designer Felicity Watts of Watts Studio and building designer Andrew Brown of Sketch Building Design for an overhaul. The team delivered a modern addition—comprised of an open plan kitchen, pantry, laundry, and living area—that seamlessly connects with the yard and its new al fresco area, garden, and pool.