A Converted 19th-Century Church in the English Countryside Asks $923K

Situated outside the village of Burrowbridge in Southwest England, this historic property occupies the site of a 19th-century Baptist chapel. A stunning example of adaptive reuse, the brick structure features two connected parts: the chapel itself, which is a grade II-listed building, and a large, L-shaped meeting house set behind the former chapel and surrounded by a private garden. Beautifully restored by the current owners, the property features two completely self-contained units that could easily be used as one. The home is currently offered for £650,000 (about $923,000) through The Modern House.

The main living space occupies the larger meeting house at the rear of the property, and can be accessed by a side entrance which opens to a beautifully proportioned, double-height hall.

A library offers views over the neighboring fields through the original lancet windows.

A dining area is at the other end, with a central living area in the center.





The kitchen is set off the main living space.

The kitchen, which sits just off the living area, has been designed by the owner—who is a cook—and features a stainless-steel center island with ample worktop space.

The kitchen layout takes consideration of a chef's needs.

A short set of stairs lead to the bedroom wing, which formerly housed a Sunday school for the parish's children.

Stairs lead to the bedrooms.

The four wood-paneled bedrooms share a bucolic view of the neighboring fields.

The former chapel has been converted into a separate, equally expansive living space. It was used by the previous owner to host local talks and concerts.

The chapel has been serving as a rental property.

The double-height main room has a basic open plan, featuring a kitchen area with a long Corian-topped prep bench. The cozy central seating area has a wood-burning stove, a sofa, and a dining table.

The bedroom and bathroom are set behind partition walls at the back of the room.



The open-plan living/dining area.

The door linking the two buildings has been temporarily blocked as the current owners operate the former chapel as a vacation rental property.



A wood-burning stove adds a cozy element.

There is a large cellar beneath the chapel, and a number of storage rooms underneath the main house that can be accessed from the side passage.

Coach houses at the back of the buildings have been converted into studios/workshops, and a large garden with a vegetable patch and brick lookout enjoys views over the fields.



The bucolic surroundings