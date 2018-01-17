Stay in a Solar-Powered, Ring-Shaped Vacation Home in the Spanish Countryside

Designed with a distinct shape and circular symmetry, the indoor and outdoor spaces of Solo Circle are visually and physically linked to the house’s hilltop wilderness setting, as well as a sun-soaked interior courtyard with a pool. Watch "Around the Beehive," a short film collaboration by Openhouse Magazine, White Horse, and Folch below:



The property, which accommodates two to eight guests, is the second development by Solo Houses, a collection of bespoke vacation homes in Europe by French developers Christian Bourdais and Eva Albarran.

Set in a 247-acre forest in Matarraña—a region in Spain that's filled with olive and almond trees, vineyards, waterfalls, and medieval villages—the 12 homes in the Solo Houses collection are designed by different talented young architects who are challenging the conventions of design by creating architecturally bold vacation properties.

Specifically, Solo Circle was designed by Belgium-based architects Kersten Geers and David Van Severen. Sitting on a plateau, it offers spectacular, serene views of the Puertos de Beceite national park, along with plenty of privacy.

The house is built entirely with concrete and equipped with sliding aluminum, polycarbonate panels, and oversized glass walls. Its circular form creates a continuous promenade so that guests can enjoy a rotating perspective of the landscape when moving from one space to the next.

Four sets of towering columns divide the interiors into their different programs. The house is furnished with special pieces by European furniture designers Fien Muller and Hannes Van Severen, Richard Venlet, and Jonathan Muecke—as well as pieces from Thonet. The rooftop features an installation by painter Pieter Vermeersch.