A Retired Couple Craft a Metal-and-Glass Home With a Cylindrical “Martini Deck”
A chance encounter led the Dallas pair to a neighborhood of architect-designed homes where nature is prized as much as aesthetic, and houses are built to make the most of both.
Text by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s July/August 2014 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published
Last Updated
TopicsHome ToursDwell Magazine