A Renovated Farmhouse in the Hamptons Hits the Market at $2.8M

Originally built in 1980, this 3,000-square-foot farmhouse has been updated into a bright, spacious retreat in Springs, East Hampton, a haven for painters, sculptors, and authors. The renovated home boasts five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and a separate guest apartment that could also be used as a private studio or office space with its own bathroom, kitchenette, and even a private entrance.

The five-stall horse barn has been recently updated with a new roof and new electrical. Currently, much of the 3.6-acre estate is being used as an organic farm, but as the listing mentions, it could "easily be transformed into a horse pasture, meadow, or sculpture garden." The property is on the market for $2,850,000. Scroll ahead for a peek inside.