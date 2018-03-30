A Renovated Farmhouse in the Hamptons Hits the Market at $2.8M
View Photos
Real Estate + Farm Homes

A Renovated Farmhouse in the Hamptons Hits the Market at $2.8M

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Nestled on an organic farm, this modern farmhouse in East Hampton features separate guest quarters and a horse barn.

Originally built in 1980, this 3,000-square-foot farmhouse has been updated into a bright, spacious retreat in Springs, East Hampton, a haven for painters, sculptors, and authors. The renovated home boasts five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and a separate guest apartment that could also be used as a private studio or office space with its own bathroom, kitchenette, and even a private entrance. 

The five-stall horse barn has been recently updated with a new roof and new electrical. Currently, much of the 3.6-acre estate is being used as an organic farm, but as the listing mentions, it could "easily be transformed into a horse pasture, meadow, or sculpture garden." The property is on the market for $2,850,000. Scroll ahead for a peek inside. 

Sliding glass doors lead outside, where there is a heated saltwater pool and patio space for lounging or dining.

Sliding glass doors lead outside, where there is a heated saltwater pool and patio space for lounging or dining.

Photo Categories:
Get the Real Estate Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

A small patio overlooks the swimming pool.&nbsp;

A small patio overlooks the swimming pool. 

Photo Categories:
The&nbsp;porch is perfect for entertaining.&nbsp;

The porch is perfect for entertaining. 

Photo Categories:
Interiors include an open floor plan, high ceilings, radiant heat, and hardwood floors throughout.

Interiors include an open floor plan, high ceilings, radiant heat, and hardwood floors throughout.

This&nbsp;is the backside of the double-sided fireplace. The open living area is full of potential.

This is the backside of the double-sided fireplace. The open living area is full of potential.

The bright, open kitchen has a farmhouse feel.&nbsp;

The bright, open kitchen has a farmhouse feel. 

The kitchen offers plenty of storage and windows which offer plenty of natural light.

The kitchen offers plenty of storage and windows which offer plenty of natural light.

A picture window looks out over the 3.6-acre property.

A picture window looks out over the 3.6-acre property.

A clawfoot tub and graphic black and white tiles outfit one of the bathrooms.

A clawfoot tub and graphic black and white tiles outfit one of the bathrooms.

A&nbsp;TV area with a cozy reading nook is located on the second floor with the bedrooms.&nbsp;

A TV area with a cozy reading nook is located on the second floor with the bedrooms. 

The five-stall horse barn has been recently updated with a new roof, new electrical, plumbing, and irrigation with separate well.

The five-stall horse barn has been recently updated with a new roof, new electrical, plumbing, and irrigation with separate well.

Of&nbsp;course, if you don't have horses, the barn could conceivably be transformed into a studio or additional living space.&nbsp;

Of course, if you don't have horses, the barn could conceivably be transformed into a studio or additional living space. 

The property is currently in use as an organic farm.&nbsp;

The property is currently in use as an organic farm. 

26 Talmage Farm Lane is now being listed for $2,850,000 by Rima Mardoyan Smyth of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.