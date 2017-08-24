A Respectfully Renovated Modern Beach House on Fire Island Asks $1.8M

It was initially designed by architect Horace Gifford (1932-1992) and completed by architect Harry Bates of Bates Masi Architects . Now, the three-bedroom, two-bath residence is available for $1,895,000.

The firm, DAS Studio Architects of New York City, describe the house as being a 37' x 37' square divided internally into three zones. These were a living/dining/kitchen area facing the water, a central core of bathrooms and closets, and three bedrooms directed inland. A floating catwalk and open riser steps connect the living area to the bedrooms and bathroom core, which are set at a higher elevation. Therefore, upon exiting each bedroom, one is greeted with expansive views of the water.



The renovation addressed the cramped and dated bathrooms, a tightly-enclosed kitchen that was cut off from the rest of the space, and deftly incorporated a pool for a more robust treatment of indoor/outdoor living.

The new kitchen, a modest and unadorned Bulthaup design with grey counters, is now open to the living space and ready for informal gatherings. The architects write: "We were all convinced that an open kitchen would not just function better but also add to the purity and symmetry of the space—a concept on which the house design was based." The bathrooms were enlarged by borrowing space from underused closets, then finished with dark gray and off-white porcelain tiles and modern fixtures.