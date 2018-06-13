A Couple Explore Europe in a Converted 1987 Mercedes-Benz Fire Truck

In 2014, Anna and Sebastian, with their dog Lotta in tow, decided it was time for a change—one that would take them around Europe on four wheels. Lovers of travel and classic cars, the couple spent nearly two years figuring out the perfect travel vehicle , ultimately purchasing a 30-year-old Mercedes-Benz fire truck from the German city of Bad Oeyenhausen and dubbing it Bombero , the Spanish word for "fireman."

The top was lifted off the truck, and extra storage for items like bikes was added to the exterior.

After about a year of demolition, design, and construction—which included emptying out the interior of the truck, opening the roof, and adding a lift-up top to accommodate standing height inside—the former fire truck was nearly ready for its adventure.

In the summer of 2017, Anna, Sebastian, and Lotta hit the road, leaving their native Berlin to visit the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania and Greece, all while traveling and living in their fire truck. Their renovation included lifting up the ceiling in the cab of the truck, rewiring for electricity and appliances, installing a small but efficient kitchen, and crafting a tiny bedroom with storage.