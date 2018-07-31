This Renovated Sydney Home Feels Like a Superhero’s Secret Lair
When a Sydney couple discussed the redesign of their inner-city, terrace property with Breathe Architecture’s director Jeremy McLeod, they asked for "a house for two introverts living in a world of extroverts." To deliver, McLeod worked with the project's lead architect Daniel Mckenna to remodel the terrace, turning it into Double Life House, a cozy space with a clandestine feel that brings to mind the secret hide-outs of superheroes.
"A room hidden behind a library, a TV concealed by a pivoting artwork, a staircase veiled behind a lush curtain; an endless series of discovery and surprises gives a sense of seemingly limitless space, despite their modest footprint," says McLeod. "Double Life House maintains its integrity, strength and humility. It is a hideout, a fortress of solitude—mild mannered from the outside and made of steel within."
The ceiling of the living area was peeled back to expose the herringbone struts of the original upper floor structure.
"From the outside, it keeps the world guessing, but its interior delivers a true haven for this duo," says McLeod. "Like Superman’s secret citadel, it is a protective cave-like fortress that immediately shields them from the world outside."
Project Credits:
Architecture: Breathe Architecture
Builder: Promena Projects
Steelwork and joinery: Ficus Constructions
Structural engineering: Bekker
Living room artwork: Sonny Day
Dining room artwork: Max Berry
ESD Consultant: Urban Digestor
