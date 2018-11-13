Before & After: A 1954 Midcentury in Portland Is Stunningly Revived

Remodels, especially of vintage homes, are a balancing act between preserving the home's innate character and updating its function for modern life. Gut too much and a house's charm is lost—yet no one wants to live in a dark time capsule. For this 1954 residence in Portland, Oregon's West Hills neighborhood, Penny Black Interiors skillfully delivered an update that retains the house's midcentury character, yet still feels fresh and modern.

"Our approach was to create some standout moments throughout the home that made the space feel 'more mod than mid,'" says designer Stewart Horner. Let's take a before-and-after tour of the results!