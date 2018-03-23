This Rare Two-Story Eichler Has Just Been Listed For $1.35M
Real Estate + Californian Homes

This Rare Two-Story Eichler Has Just Been Listed For $1.35M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Two-story Eichler homes are few and far between, making this midcentury beauty in Marin County a particularly special property.

Real estate developer Joseph Eichler—whose name is practically synonymous with California midcentury modern design—did, in fact, build a handful of two-story homes when site terrain, size, shape, or steepness dictated. Built in 1961, this four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath two-story home located in San Rafael, California, has just been listed for $1,350,000.

Tastefully updated throughout the years, the renovations have preserved the home's authentic midcentury charm and many of its original details including mahogany and redwood walls, a floating staircase, and an indoor terrarium. Scroll down to take a peek inside the 1,783-square-foot dwelling.

This rare two-story Eichler was built in 1961 and has been updated over the years, though many of the home's original midcentury features have been preserved. 

The floating staircase and clerestory windows provide the entrance with a bright and airy feel. 

The spacious open living/dining room has an original, brick inlay, wood-burning fireplace.

The wall of glass connects the home with the outdoors and brings in plenty of natural light. 

The main level features new Marmoleum floors, and both levels of the home feature copper radiant heating. 

The kitchen connects the living/dining room area and the family room. 

The updated kitchen features new quartz stone countertops, a tiled backsplash, and new stainless-steel appliances. 

The family room has floor-to-ceiling windows which overlook the surrounding hilly landscape. 

Original details, including mahogany and redwood walls, help give the home a warm, midcentury feel. 

 All four of the bedrooms are located on the upper level. 

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. 

The post-and-beam ceilings on the second level have all been painted white, as shown here in one of the bedrooms.  

The home sits on a generous, 10,436-square-foot lot. 

The home has a strong connection to the outdoors despite the lack of a central atrium.

764 Beechnut Court is now being offered for $1,350,000 by Eichler for Sale. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.