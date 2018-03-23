This Rare Two-Story Eichler Has Just Been Listed For $1.35M

Real estate developer Joseph Eichler—whose name is practically synonymous with California midcentury modern design—did, in fact, build a handful of two-story homes when site terrain, size, shape, or steepness dictated. Built in 1961, this four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath two-story home located in San Rafael, California, has just been listed for $1,350,000.

Tastefully updated throughout the years, the renovations have preserved the home's authentic midcentury charm and many of its original details including mahogany and redwood walls, a floating staircase, and an indoor terrarium. Scroll down to take a peek inside the 1,783-square-foot dwelling.