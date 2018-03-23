This Rare Two-Story Eichler Has Just Been Listed For $1.35M
Real estate developer Joseph Eichler—whose name is practically synonymous with California midcentury modern design—did, in fact, build a handful of two-story homes when site terrain, size, shape, or steepness dictated. Built in 1961, this four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath two-story home located in San Rafael, California, has just been listed for $1,350,000.
Tastefully updated throughout the years, the renovations have preserved the home's authentic midcentury charm and many of its original details including mahogany and redwood walls, a floating staircase, and an indoor terrarium. Scroll down to take a peek inside the 1,783-square-foot dwelling.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
764 Beechnut Court is now being offered for $1,350,000 by Eichler for Sale. See the full listing here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.