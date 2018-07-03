Here's Your Chance to Purchase a Historic Ghost Town For $925K
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
If you are looking to acquire an authentic piece of the American West, then this ghost town is for you.

Cerro Gordo is a privately-owned historic mining town located in Owens Valley, near Lone Pine, California. Serving as the first major mining camp south of the Sierra Nevadas, this iconic property expands over 300 acres of patented mining claims and encompasses a total of 22 buildings. 

Now, this movie set-like ghost town is being listed for $925,000. Scroll ahead for a fascinating tour.

Cerro Gordo has been held in the same family for decades, making this the first time it is being listed for sale.

According to the listing, the town "was the silver thread to Los Angeles, being partially responsible for its growth and economic development." 

A lot of the town's buildings have been well-maintained. There are 22 structures on the property, including a historic hotel called the Belshaw Bunkhouse and a hoist house for mining.

Relics of the American West are scattered throughout.

An old mining cart. 

The property expands over 300 acres of patented mining claims.

Several of the buildings have been carefully restored, paying homage to the property's mining past.

Elements of the town are much like a Hollywood movie set.

There is even a saloon on site. 

Stunning views of the surrounding mountains. 

Cerro Gordo is now being listed for $925,000 by Jake Rasmuson of  Bishop Real Estate. Have a look at the full listing here. More historical information on Cerro Gordo is available here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

