Here's Your Chance to Purchase a Historic Ghost Town For $925K
If you are looking to acquire an authentic piece of the American West, then this ghost town is for you.
Cerro Gordo is a privately-owned historic mining town located in Owens Valley, near Lone Pine, California. Serving as the first major mining camp south of the Sierra Nevadas, this iconic property expands over 300 acres of patented mining claims and encompasses a total of 22 buildings.
Now, this movie set-like ghost town is being listed for $925,000. Scroll ahead for a fascinating tour.
