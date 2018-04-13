This Knockout Midcentury in the Bay Area Will Run You $1.9M
Situated in Oakland's secluded Montclair Hills on two extremely large lots—that are being sold together, and one of which is buildable—this stunning midcentury gem was designed in 1963 by the renowned Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick. Esherick designed many Sea Ranch homes, as well as the Cannery in San Francisco and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. His work revolves around a delicate connection between the built and natural environments, and this home—seamlessly integrated into its surroundings—is no different. Now, this 2,391-square-foot property with amazing views is being listed for $1,999,000.
The four-bedroom, three-bath home is spread out over three levels and features spectacular Golden Gate and Bay Bridge views from every angle. The living room takes full advantage of the homes' hillside setting with large expanses of glazing amid the original wood-paneled ceiling and walls. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled to be more open and modern. The property, like many midcentury architect-designed homes, also includes well-designed storage space.
5999 Grizzly Peak in Oakland is now being listed for $1,999,999 by Andrea Gordon of Red Oak Realty. See the full listing here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample