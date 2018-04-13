This Knockout Midcentury in the Bay Area Will Run You $1.9M

Situated in Oakland's secluded Montclair Hills on two extremely large lots—that are being sold together, and one of which is buildable—this stunning midcentury gem was designed in 1963 by the renowned Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick. Esherick designed many Sea Ranch homes, as well as the Cannery in San Francisco and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. His work revolves around a delicate connection between the built and natural environments, and this home—seamlessly integrated into its surroundings—is no different. Now, this 2,391-square-foot property with amazing views is being listed for $1,999,000.