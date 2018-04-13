Try Dwell+ For Free
This Knockout Midcentury in the Bay Area Will Run You $1.9M
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

This Knockout Midcentury in the Bay Area Will Run You $1.9M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Designed by acclaimed Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick, this magnificent midcentury modern in Oakland, California, communes with its wooded setting.

Situated in Oakland's secluded Montclair Hills on two extremely large lots—that are being sold together, and one of which is buildable—this stunning midcentury gem was designed in 1963 by the renowned Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick. Esherick designed many Sea Ranch homes, as well as the Cannery in San Francisco and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. His work revolves around a delicate connection between the built and natural environments, and this home—seamlessly integrated into its surroundings—is no different. Now, this 2,391-square-foot property with amazing views is being listed for $1,999,000.

The home and its distinctive brand of casual, Californian elegance have been featured in design and architecture books.

The four-bedroom, three-bath home is spread out over three levels and features spectacular Golden Gate and Bay Bridge views from every angle. The living room takes full advantage of the homes' hillside setting with large expanses of glazing amid the original wood-paneled ceiling and walls. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled to be more open and modern. The property, like many midcentury architect-designed homes, also includes well-designed storage space. 

The upper level is home to the dining room, living room, and kitchen. 

The living room takes full advantage of the home's stunning views. 

The living room boasts original, wood-paneled ceiling and walls and beautiful built-in bookshelves.

The dining room is enclosed by glass, giving the sense of al fresco meals.

The kitchen is off the dining area, connected by a retractable door and window. 

A peek into the kitchen.

The kitchen has been modernized, and includes plenty of well-designed storage space.

The kitchen also maintains a strong sense of the outdoors. 

A sitting room. 

The master suite looks out onto the waters of the bay. 

Even the bathroom has a view.

The decks and balconies take full advantage of the sylvan setting and the stunning views. 

The home is immersed in the surrounding nature. 

A look at the back of the home. 

Magnificent, panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay include the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges. 

5999 Grizzly Peak in Oakland is now being listed for $1,999,999 by Andrea Gordon of Red Oak Realty. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

