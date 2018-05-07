A Minimalist Home in Seattle Embodies a Simpler Way of Life

Sited among lush trees on an 11,303-square-foot lot, this tranquil dwelling is deeply connected to nature.
When a couple were seeking to simplify their lives and live with less, Seattle–based practice Suyama Peterson Deguchi turned that vision into reality with a beautiful 2,047-square-foot home.
Located on the water's edge in the southwest neighborhood of Fauntleroy, the minimalist abode named Junsei—meaning "purity" in Japanese—beautifully embraces its natural surroundings.
"The Junsei House was created with a holistic approach to designing architecture that is sustainable. The home's spaces give one a feeling of completeness, eliminating the need for more things," says George Suyama, the firm’s founder.
"Simple, efficient, and quiet in design, the house is a reaction to today’s technology and offers a refuge in an ever changing, chaotic world," he goes on to explain.
