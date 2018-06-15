This Off-Grid Turkish Cabin Features a Nifty Pulley System

Istanbul–based architecture firm SO? has recently designed an off-grid prefab cabin to serve as a family retreat for a couple with a young child. Nestled between the border of Turkey, Bulgaria, and Greece, the plywood-clad structure is sited in a small village near the Turkish city of Edirne and measures less than 200 square feet.

Although the family mostly uses the tiny unit in the summer, they wanted to be able to escape to it all year round. To accommodate for the various weather conditions across all seasons, the architects have designed the windows and walls to be pulley-operated, allowing them to be raised and lowered depending on the climate.