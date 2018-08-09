A Melbourne Home Is Treated to a Striking Barn–Like Extension
Located in the inner Melbourne suburb of Albert Park, this 1,570-square-foot extension has been beautifully designed by local studio Whiting Architects, and includes a slate roof, four main rooms, and a central corridor. Part of an existing home known as the Kerferd Place, the new addition serves as a self-contained retreat for the parents.
With only a small budget to work with, the architects had to cleverly find ways to create a practical, efficient, and striking retreat within an already existing home.
The team wanted the layout to be as simple and open as possible, so they configured the space in such a way that private areas would be shielded from view, meaning the only door required was in the ensuite bathroom.
The two-story, gabled addition has been built with recycled bricks and corrugated cladding."It is a utilitarian building—like a workshop or a barn—conceived out of need rather than design," notes Steven Whiting, the studio’s founder.
Project Credits:
Architecture: Whiting Architects
Interior design: Carol Whiting
Builders: Latrobe Building Services
Structural engineering: John Gardener and Associates
Photography: Sharyn Cairns Photography
