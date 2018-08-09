A Melbourne Home Is Treated to a Striking Barn–Like Extension

Located in the inner Melbourne suburb of Albert Park, this 1,570-square-foot extension has been beautifully designed by local studio Whiting Architects , and includes a slate roof, four main rooms, and a central corridor. Part of an existing home known as the Kerferd Place, the new addition serves as a self-contained retreat for the parents.

"We liked the idea of capturing the informality of a holiday place—nothing precious, all simple and practical," explain the architects.

With only a small budget to work with, the architects had to cleverly find ways to create a practical, efficient, and striking retreat within an already existing home.

The team wanted the layout to be as simple and open as possible, so they configured the space in such a way that private areas would be shielded from view, meaning the only door required was in the ensuite bathroom.

