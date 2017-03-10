A Plunging Roof Carves Out Space in This Park City Home Offered at $2.4M
A Plunging Roof Carves Out Space in This Park City Home Offered at $2.4M

By Jenny Xie
Clad in shou sugi ban cedar with a sculptural roof that cuts through the home, this property in Park City, Utah, also features passive solar design and smart home technology.

As the chairman of an arts nonprofit in Park City, Utah, Matt Mullin was introduced to the work of Axis Architects during an architectural competition. Impressed by the firm’s work, he reached out to principal Pierre Langue to design his personal home, built by Benchmark Modern in February of 2016. The three-bed, three-and-a-half-bath residence sits on the edge of the city’s historic district, placing it within walking distance of the main drag while affording expansive ski-run views. The exterior is clad in shou sugi ban cedar in contrast to the clear red cedar soffits under a roof that appears to plummet and slice through the house. "I wanted something truly subject to the modern ethos in the movement of the structure," says Mullin, "and this was the most fun of ideas." The inventive roof makes for angled interior walls, creating a geometric spaces and visual interest.

The cantilevered, three-story home also boasts a passive solar design with a roof overhang that invites in the winter sun while repelling summer heat. Full LED lighting and radiant heating runs throughout the space, and a 3.36kW solar array by SolarEdge generates ample power. Somfy blinds, Ecobee thermostats, and a Sonos home sound system round out the smart amenities. Balancing technological innovation with an age-old appreciation of nature, the home enjoys vistas of Iron Mountain and is sited to capture sunsets falling over deeded open space to the west. "We get an alpenglow in the wintertime when the mountains are pink," describes Mullin.

The residence is sited to maximize sunset views. The location, just outside of the historic district, allowed the homeowners to stay close to the heart of town while being able to build a contemporary house.

Mullin discovered the Cirrus Linear LED lights in the red cedar wood ceiling at Dwell on Design in Los Angeles in 2015. Cold-rolled steel stairs lead to the upper level and add a touch of industrialism to the space. Adjacent to the living room is a large outdoor balcony, accessible through disappearing sliding glass doors.

Finding storage space was a priority for the family of then three, now four. "Coming up with a way to deal with storage without building walls and doors for closets made a cool feature through the middle of the house," says Mullin. The custom white cabinets that run through the main floor feature variegated shapes and sizes. An integrated fireplace keeps the living space cozy.

A chandelier by artist Joe Norman provides a dramatic accent to the kitchen and dining areas. The backsplash was a commission by the artist KOLABS, part of Mullin's wife's gallery.

"Having walls for art was a huge consideration in the design," says Mullin. Upstairs, a shoe and purse display case creates a shadowbox effect.

The master bedroom has access to a private terrace with alpine vistas.

The multipurpose, built-in shelves in the master bedroom can hold shoes, accessories, books, or decor.

A clever storage area holds purses and bags, while a bench hides away bulkier items.

The shou sugi ban exterior siding stands as a bold contrast in the snow, and is "bulletproof in the hot desert summer," says Mullin.

To accommodate a growing family, Mullin—both the homeowner and the listing agent—is selling the property for $2,435,000 while in search of more space. ("We had a heck of a fun time building it and figured, 'Why not do it again?'" he says, undaunted.) For more information about the listing, visit the website.

To send us a tip about a home for rent or sale that should be featured on Dwell, email jxie@dwell.com.