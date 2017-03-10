A Plunging Roof Carves Out Space in This Park City Home Offered at $2.4M

As the chairman of an arts nonprofit in Park City, Utah, Matt Mullin was introduced to the work of Axis Architects during an architectural competition. Impressed by the firm’s work, he reached out to principal Pierre Langue to design his personal home, built by Benchmark Modern in February of 2016. The three-bed, three-and-a-half-bath residence sits on the edge of the city’s historic district, placing it within walking distance of the main drag while affording expansive ski-run views. The exterior is clad in shou sugi ban cedar in contrast to the clear red cedar soffits under a roof that appears to plummet and slice through the house. "I wanted something truly subject to the modern ethos in the movement of the structure," says Mullin, "and this was the most fun of ideas." The inventive roof makes for angled interior walls, creating a geometric spaces and visual interest.



The cantilevered, three-story home also boasts a passive solar design with a roof overhang that invites in the winter sun while repelling summer heat. Full LED lighting and radiant heating runs throughout the space, and a 3.36kW solar array by SolarEdge generates ample power. Somfy blinds, Ecobee thermostats, and a Sonos home sound system round out the smart amenities. Balancing technological innovation with an age-old appreciation of nature, the home enjoys vistas of Iron Mountain and is sited to capture sunsets falling over deeded open space to the west. "We get an alpenglow in the wintertime when the mountains are pink," describes Mullin.