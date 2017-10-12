This Mesmerizing Glass House Is Also a Photographer's Lakeside Studio

Designed by Toronto-based studio GH3, the building is continuously diffused with natural light thanks to a northern orientation, making it conducive to photography production. The glass exterior provides engagement with the landscape and an ever-changing backdrop of lake view vistas. A supporting granite plinth, dark in appearance, blends into the surroundings while supporting the spaces atop as a glowing box.



The transparent facade, a continuous curtain wall of Starphire glass, is a functional skin system, not only providing the necessary lighting qualities, but also natural ventilation. Sliding panes in the glass skin allow the facade to open in warmer months to capture the lakeside breezes. A continuous automated blind system creates a second layer of functional skin, transforming the interior into an enclosed, private space, and the exterior into a reflector of its surroundings.