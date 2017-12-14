A Small Development in Los Feliz Offers Scandinavian-Inspired Urban Living

To bring the project to life, Integrated Development worked with Rios Clementi Hale Studios, who acted as the principle architect, and Riley Architects, who was in charge of project management. The two-bedroom residences are inspired by Scandinavian design and feature a neutral palette consisting of natural woods, marble, steel, and glass.

With four different floor plans ranging from 1,903 square feet to 2,110 square feet, each residence has three floors with no common walls in order to enhance privacy. When these spaces are available, the asking prices range from about $1.2 million to about $1.4 million. They’re located near Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House in Barnsdall Park and the Griffith Observatory—among a number of other desirable destinations. For a closer look, take a peek at a few more of Moore’s photos below.