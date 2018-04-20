A Perforated Brick Facade Shields a Glowing London Infill Home

Built on the site of a former garage in Islington, an artist and designer's new home cleverly captures light and greenery.
Dubbed Aperture House for its distinctive facade, the two-bedroom, two-bath home was designed by the London–based firm Paul Archer Design for Zoe Papadopoulou, an artist and interior designer. The architects retained the brick boundary wall at the front of the property, then positioned the new 968-square-foot residence behind it.
The lot, which used to host a garage, came with restrictions that kept the building's overall height to one story above the boundary wall, and limited window placement on the home's rear facade. In response to this, the perforated brickwork with set-back glazing transmits natural light while also acting as a privacy screen.
A tour of the ground floor reveals an open-concept kitchen, dining, and living space, which wraps around a private rear courtyard that's also bounded by the brick wall. Two expansive glass doors, one in the kitchen/diner and one in the living room, open into the courtyard.
The living room is delineated by a subtle floor-level change, built-in sofas, and streamlined storage. A combined bathroom/utility room further saves space on the ground floor, while the expansive glass doors, skylights, and an open staircase let natural light deep into the interior.