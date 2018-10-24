Rent This Danish A-Frame For Your Next Nordic Escape
Guided by Nordic design principals that prioritize connection with nature, the freshly completed vacation home—formally known as Light House—offers the gateway to an unforgettable Scandinavian experience.
Designed by Søren Sarup of Danish firm Puras Architecture, the 1,647-square-foot property is located near the coast of the North Sea, and sits in the quaint Danish village of Agger. Surrounded by the lakes, beaches, and sand dunes of Thy National Park, the dwelling radiates peace and serenity.
The home consists of two different interlocking structures. One has a sloping, rectangular, pent roof volume with broad windows, Douglas fir panel sidings, and a horizontal profile, while the other unit is a slate-covered A-frame with a sharp roof rising above the rectangular form.
Within the transparent rectangular volume is an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. This unit also contains a bedroom and bathroom with a bathtub that looks out to views of the peaceful dunes.
The living and kitchen areas are fitted with full-height glass windows that frame breathtaking views of the lake.
Under the gabled roof of the A-frame are two bedrooms: one that looks out to Flade Lake, and another one that overlooks the Lodberg Lighthouse.
The house is surrounded by four wood-decked terraces, which all have shaded corners tat provide protection from the wind and sun.
Classic modern Danish furniture and a wood-burning fireplace are set against white walls and pale wood floors. This design works together with the striking architecture and surrounding nature to create a retreat with plenty of stylish, hygge vibes.
If you're interested in your own stay, this property is available to rent via Urlaubsarchitektur and Aavego, with price given upon application.
Project Credits:
Architecture, builder, interior, lighting, and landscape design: PURAS Architecture
Structural and civil engineering: Stokvad Rådgivende Ingeniører