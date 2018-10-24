Rent This Danish A-Frame For Your Next Nordic Escape

Guided by Nordic design principals that prioritize connection with nature, the freshly completed vacation home—formally known as Light House—offers the gateway to an unforgettable Scandinavian experience.

This vacation villa is integrated into nature and is surrounded by sand dunes and heathlands. Photo Categories:

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Designed by Søren Sarup of Danish firm Puras Architecture, the 1,647-square-foot property is located near the coast of the North Sea, and sits in the quaint Danish village of Agger. Surrounded by the lakes, beaches, and sand dunes of Thy National Park, the dwelling radiates peace and serenity.



As with many modern Scandinavian homes, the interior of this home is bright and airy. Photo Categories:

The home consists of two different interlocking structures. One has a sloping, rectangular, pent roof volume with broad windows, Douglas fir panel sidings, and a horizontal profile, while the other unit is a slate-covered A-frame with a sharp roof rising above the rectangular form.

The house can comfortably accommodate up to eight guests. Photo Categories:

Within the transparent rectangular volume is an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. This unit also contains a bedroom and bathroom with a bathtub that looks out to views of the peaceful dunes.

A peek at the dark, streamlined kitchen in the open-plan living area.

The living and kitchen areas are fitted with full-height glass windows that frame breathtaking views of the lake.



A corridor leads from the living area to the bedroom.

Under the gabled roof of the A-frame are two bedrooms: one that looks out to Flade Lake, and another one that overlooks the Lodberg Lighthouse.



A full-height window frames striking views of the dunes.

The house is surrounded by four wood-decked terraces, which all have shaded corners tat provide protection from the wind and sun.



The lake-facing outdoor terrace can be accessed through the bedroom.

Classic modern Danish furniture and a wood-burning fireplace are set against white walls and pale wood floors. This design works together with the striking architecture and surrounding nature to create a retreat with plenty of stylish, hygge vibes.



Pale wooden floors and white walls brighten the interior of the home.





The bedrooms are fitted with simple furniture, creating cool vibes and a calming atmosphere.

A look at the floor plan drawing.