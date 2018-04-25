An Airy New Pavilion Lets One Family Practically Live in a Park
Australian studio AM Architecture has transformed a midcentury modern home in the Melbourne suburb of Camberwell into a 5,920-square-foot residence that celebrates space, light, and native materials.
Sited on a challenging, L-shaped plot, the home's brief called for improved zoning, more space for a large family, a stronger connection to the outdoors, and better views of the nearby parkland.
Drawing on aspects of the existing architecture, AM Architecture added a new pavilion, nestling it between two tall trees on the site so that its 16-foot-high ceilings open to accommodate leafy perspectives of the park.
Shop the Look
"The addition changes the organization of the existing home by creating a new center with a dramatic connection to its natural surrounds," says AM Architecture director Andrew Mellios.
Within this pavilion are a new living area, master bedroom, and basement cellar, which connect to new outdoor entertaining areas and a swimming pool.
"The rhythm of these posts creates a tactility and depth to the edges of the space, modulating the hardness of the glass surface. The external clinker brick planes reappear to bookend the new interior, suggesting that the living areas are an external space," says Mellios.
The entryway was relocated from the first floor to the new center within the pavilion addition. This entrance now leads to clearly zoned functional areas, which include living and outdoor spaces, and separate wings for the parents, children, and guests.
A dramatic fireplace enhances the verticality of the design, as well as the surrounding trees.
Midcentury-influenced furniture and decor give the interiors a pure and contemporary aesthetic that’s in sync with the home's heritage and natural environment.
Project Credits:
Architecture, lighting, interior and cabinetry design: AM Architecture
Builder: Domain Builders
Structural engineering: Andrew Beattie
Cabinetry fabrication and installation: INSET
Photography: Dianna Snape
Where to Stay in Melbourne
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample