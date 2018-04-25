An Airy New Pavilion Lets One Family Practically Live in a Park

Australian studio AM Architecture has transformed a midcentury modern home in the Melbourne suburb of Camberwell into a 5,920-square-foot residence that celebrates space, light, and native materials.

Insulated glass was used for the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The existing building was rendered precast at the first floor, seated on clinker bricks.

Sited on a challenging, L-shaped plot, the home's brief called for improved zoning, more space for a large family, a stronger connection to the outdoors, and better views of the nearby parkland.

Timber posts, which support a timber-lined canopy overhead, serve as the boundaries of the pavilion structure.

Drawing on aspects of the existing architecture, AM Architecture added a new pavilion, nestling it between two tall trees on the site so that its 16-foot-high ceilings open to accommodate leafy perspectives of the park.

The interiors were reworked into a split-level, open-plan living space that helps the residents feel connected to the park.

"The addition changes the organization of the existing home by creating a new center with a dramatic connection to its natural surrounds," says AM Architecture director Andrew Mellios.

The timber used for the addition comes from sustainable, natural plantation oak.

Within this pavilion are a new living area, master bedroom, and basement cellar, which connect to new outdoor entertaining areas and a swimming pool.

The private areas are separated but visually connected to the new living area.

"The rhythm of these posts creates a tactility and depth to the edges of the space, modulating the hardness of the glass surface. The external clinker brick planes reappear to bookend the new interior, suggesting that the living areas are an external space," says Mellios.

Elegant ceramic pendant lamps are draped on each post.

The entryway was relocated from the first floor to the new center within the pavilion addition. This entrance now leads to clearly zoned functional areas, which include living and outdoor spaces, and separate wings for the parents, children, and guests.

Exposed clinker brick-and-steel bracing convey the pragmatism of Australian midcentury design.

A dramatic fireplace enhances the verticality of the design, as well as the surrounding trees.

Venetian blinds were installed on the exterior of the windows to mitigate heat.