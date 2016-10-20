The Largest Hotel in Paris Gets a Midcentury Modern Update

Today in Paris, Le Méridien Etoile unveils an extensive renovation led by London architecture firm Michaelis Boyd in partnership with French interior designer Jean-Philippe Nuel and Julie Frank, global director of design for Le Méridien, marking the first comprehensive update to the international hotel brand's flagship location. With more than 1,000 rooms, it's also the largest hotel in Paris.

Embracing its hometown in the City of Light drove nearly every design decision of the revamped interiors, which nod to its late-midcentury founding in 1972 by Air France, also referenced through aviation-inspired forms and the overall blue color palette throughout. For Frank and the team, avoiding clichés in their visual references to an iconic city was not a simple feat—nor was retaining its loyalty with locals who have frequented its legendary Jazz Club Etoile, which has been a neighborhood mainstay since 1975 and was also redone as part of the renovation.

While Le Méridien is now owned by the Starwood Hotels group, strengthening that early DNA was core to the project. What began as a standard update to the property, says Frank, has now become an extensive renovation signaling a new chapter for the brand's crown jewel: "Local context is really important to us. We've had this great momentum in terms of growth, but now we're bringing it back home to where it was founded, to the original property."

Below, our first look at the revamped Le Méridien Etoile, which officially unveils today.





The Neighborhood

Located in the city's 17th arrondisement, the hotel houses 1,025 rooms. While that means the trip from your room to the elevator bank can be a bit disorienting, the elongated layout also means that every room comes with a window; in the only exterior change to the structure, 500 new windows were installed to the front facade. Those seeking more active nightlife may choose to stay closer to the city's center, but this location has its draws, too: It's a stone's throw from the Arc de Triomphe, and just a 15-minute walk to Frank Gehry's recently completed Fondation Louis Vuitton in the nearby Bois du Boulogne park.