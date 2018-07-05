A Parisian Abode Is Reborn With a Fresh, Unexpected Color Palette
A Parisian Abode Is Reborn With a Fresh, Unexpected Color Palette

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
A historic Haussmann-style apartment breathes new life after a contemporary renovation.

When local firm Camille Hermand Architectures was tapped to transform an outdated Haussmann-style apartment into a functional modern home in the city's chic 8th arrondissement, they were given one request: to respect the enduring beauty of the original design. 

The entrance hall has been restored to its former glory with a bold choice of moody hues.

Weaving smokey pastels and dramatic shades of gray together with bold pops of color, the team treated the 3,767-square-foot abode to a sensational new color palette.

The design choices in the entryway showcase the home's grand scale and generous proportions. The wallpaper is Midsummer Night from Wall & Deco, the wall sconce is the Gubi Cobra noir, the custom bench is from Oberflex, and the custom cushions are from Bruder Textiles by les Petites Mains à la carte. 

To further modernize the historic structure, the firm strategically integrated contemporary finishes, which now add a playful twist when juxtaposed against the home's classical architectural elements. 

Traditional features such as the high ceilings, decorative moldings, and parquet flooring take on a softer, modern tone when set against a contemporary selection of furniture. The walls have been painted in the strong white shade from Farrow & Ball. The shelving is by Dédal by Matégot and the armchair is from Redoute. 

The main living room has become the central and multi-functional zone for the entire family. A Moroso Gentry sofa in royal blue, as well as a Poltrona Frau sofa and footrest have been reupholstered by Petites Mains à la carte. The lighting is FLOS AIM blanche, the coffee table is from AMPM, and the rug is from Annie Paté. 

The kitchen now sits comfortably between a dining area, a large reading room, and an informal space for the kids. 

Designed by Hermand, the made-to-measure Oberflex kitchen anchors the semi-open layout. The kitchen island has been varnished in Farrow & Ball's strong white and features a Silestone Blanco countertop and stools from Tolix. The terrazzo backslash is from Carrément Victoire. 

A wall of custom-designed bookshelves with a library ladder enriches the sitting area. 

Bold choices for the guest room include Cole & Son's Deco Palm Wallpaper in red and blue.

A detail of the ceiling's original molding. 

Bright and bold choices continue with the master bedroom. The walls have been painted a rich blue T0.30.20 from Sikkens. 

Oh My Wall Paris Wallpaper has been placed on wardrobe doors with the shelves painted off-black from Farrow & Ball. 

Oxford Clay by Rebel Walls has been placed on the wardrobe doors in one of the kids' rooms. 

The children's bathroom features Mutina's Azulej cubo grigio tiling on the floor and walls.

Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Camille Hermand Architectures

Interior Design: Camille Hermand Architectures

