A Parisian Abode Is Reborn With a Fresh, Unexpected Color Palette
When local firm Camille Hermand Architectures was tapped to transform an outdated Haussmann-style apartment into a functional modern home in the city's chic 8th arrondissement, they were given one request: to respect the enduring beauty of the original design.
Weaving smokey pastels and dramatic shades of gray together with bold pops of color, the team treated the 3,767-square-foot abode to a sensational new color palette.
To further modernize the historic structure, the firm strategically integrated contemporary finishes, which now add a playful twist when juxtaposed against the home's classical architectural elements.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Camille Hermand Architectures
Interior Design: Camille Hermand Architectures
